GENOME EDITING MARKET SIZE (VALUE & VOLUME), FUTURE TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND SALES CHANNELS, FORECAST 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The genome editing market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn in 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.0% from 2017-2025.

Genome editing is a techniques that is used for the changing the DNA of a cell of an organism. The technique involves cutting of DNA sequences for the addition or the removal of the DNA in the genome. The targeted stakeholders for the reports include service providers, vendors, research institutes, supplier, and distributors of genome editing technologies.

Key Competitors In Market are

The prominent players operating in genome editing market include Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript, Lonza, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., New England Biolabs, Editas Medicine and Merck KGaA.

MARKET SCOPE

The objective or the scope the study was defining, describing, and forecasting the genome editing market on the basis of technology, application, end user and region. In addition, analyzing the market structure, profiling the key players of the market, and comprehensively analyzing their core competencies. Tracking and analyzing competitive developments such as new product launches; market consolidations and clinical trials and other developments in the genome editing market. Moreover, the aim of the study was providing detailed information regarding the major factors or the reasons that are influencing the growth of the market in the five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America.

Market segmentation:

Genome Editing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Technology (TALENS, CRISPR, Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), and Others), Application (Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering and Others), End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Academic & Government Research Institutes) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

