Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina

The predictive testing segment is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period.

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Genetic Testing Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Disease, Service Provider and Size.’ The global genetic testing service market is expected to reach US$ 22,701.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,546.2 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global genetic testing service market along with market drivers and restraints.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001383/

The global genetic testing service market, based on the type, was segmented as predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal testing, newborn screening and others. In 2019, the predictive testing segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Genetic Testing Service market by type. Predictive genetic testing searches for genetic changes, or mutations, which are linked to disease. These tests are done before you show any signs of a disease. Predictive testing may be useful to people who have a family history of a treatable genetic disorder, show no signs of illness owing to these benefits the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. However, social and ethical implications of genetic testing is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.

The Genetic Testing Service market majorly consists of players such as Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Exact Sciences Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Centogene AG, and 23andMe, Inc. Several companies in the market are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as partnership for enhancing their position in the market. For instance, in January, 2020, Illumina Inc. has announced partnership with Roche. The partnership was carried out to increase patient access to transformative genomic testing technology, accurately.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001383/

The report segments global Genetic Testing Service market as follows:

Global Genetic Testing Service Market – By Type

Predictive Testing

Carrier Testing

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Others

Global Genetic Testing Service Market – By Disease

Cancer Disease

Metabolic Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

Global Genetic Testing Service Market – By Service Provider

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Others

Global Genetic Testing Service Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]