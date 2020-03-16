Generic Oncology Drugs Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge by 2027 | Sandoz International GMBH, Glenmark, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, MSN Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled Generic Oncology Drugs Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Molecule Type, Indication, and Geography. The global generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global generic oncology drugs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006393/

Some of the prominent players operating in the generic oncology drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GMBH, Glenmark, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, MSN Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., Cipla Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., among others.

The global generic oncology drugs market, based on the molecule type was segmented into small molecule and large molecule. In 2018, the small molecule segment held a largest market share of 87.67% of the generic oncology drugs market, by molecule type. The advantages of small molecules in terms of their complexity and molecular size that can traverse throughout reach to target site and show its effective action as well as advent of personalized drug development are the major factors to likely account for the growth of the segment over the years to come. However, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% over the coming years.

Cancer is one of the leading cause of deaths across the globe and is extremely affecting the quality of life. Thus, cancer will be burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately, 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is also facing the problem of growing prevalence of cancer. The top 15 countries with Cancer prevalence are: Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, India, Laos, and Cambodia. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), in 2018, in India total deaths due to cancer were 784,821. These statistics determine an increase in the demand for advanced cancer diagnostics in various regions across the globe. Thus driving the growth of generic oncology drugs during the forecast period.

The report segments the global generic oncology drugs market as follows:

Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market – By Molecule Type

Large Molecule

Small Molecule

Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market – By Application

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006393/

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Generic Oncology Drugs market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]