Generic Oncology Drugs Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2027

The global generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz International GMBH

Glenmark

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

MSN Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Product launches, agreements, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global generic oncology drugs market industry. For instance, in July 2019, Sandoz announced the launch of the generic oncology medicine gefitinib indicated for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with activating mutations of EGFR-TK, which is recommended by ESMO as first-line treatment. Moreover, in September 2016, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with US-based Particle Sciences Inc. to develop and market a generic version of Celgene’s ABRAXANE which is used in treatments of breast and lung cancers.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Molecular Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule); Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Others), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

