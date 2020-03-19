General Surgery Devices Market Demanded Globally by VYAIRE, BD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Stryker, Cadence Inc., Getinge AB

General Surgery Devices Market report is the comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, General Surgery Devices Market driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of Healthcare industry. It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. General Surgery Devices Market is expected to rise by registering a substantial CAGR 8.85% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Geriatric individuals are more susceptible to a number of diseases, which increase the need for efficient treatment and drive the market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global General Surgery Devices Market are VYAIRE, BD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Stryker, Cadence Inc., Getinge AB, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Grifols, S.A, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sofina, Siemens Healthcare GmbH , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc, meerecompany Inc. and many others.

Key Developments in the General Surgery Devices Market: In November 2019, Aesculap, Inc. expanded its advanced energy portfolio with the launch of six new Caiman Maryland Jaw Vessel Sealers at the 2019 AAGL Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynaecology in Vancouver, BC. Engineered for “tip-first” closure, Caiman’s innovative, hinged lower jaws provide exceptional transecting speed and secure tissue handling, all with an average thermal spread of less than 1 mm. The finely curved tip of Maryland now improves tissue dissection with the same best-in-class pressure distribution characteristic of Caiman’s proprietary jaw design.

Advances in technology often help to increase the demand. In order to develop innovative products, several key companies are invested in R&D. For example, the design of medical robots for surgeons is a major step forward in the industry. Medical robots are multi-purpose, including 3D surgery view, reduced blood loss and transfusions, a lower risk of infection, quicker recovery, minimal squalor and high accuracy.

General Surgery Devices Market Scope and Market Size

General Surgery Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, procedure, and end-user

On the basis of type, the general surgery devices market is segmented disposable surgical supplies, open surgery instrument, energy-based & powered instruments, minimally invasive surgery instruments, medical robotics & computer assisted surgery devices, others, disposable surgical supplies is further segmented into surgical non-woven, examination & surgical gloves, general surgery procedural kits, needles & syringes, venous access catheters, surgical non-woven is further segmented into disposable surgical masks, surgical drapes, surgical caps, surgical gowns. Open surgery instrument is further segmented into retractor, dilator, catheters, others. Energy-based & powered instruments is segmented into powered staplers, drill system, others. Minimally invasive surgery instruments is segmented into laparoscope, organ retractor, others. Medical robotics & computer assisted surgery devices is further segmented into adhesion prevention products, others.

On the basis of product, the general surgery devices market is segmented into handheld devices, laparoscopic devices, electro surgical devices, wound closure devices, trocars & access devices, others.

Based on procedure the general surgery devices market is segmented into Orthopaedic Surgery, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Wound Care, Audiology, Thoracic Surgery, Urology & Gynaecology Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others.

On the basis of end user the general surgery devices market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Academic Institutes, Research Centres, Others.

General Surgery Devices Market Drivers:



Technological advancements is driving the growth of the market

Increase in the number of surgeries is propelling the growth of the market

Increase in the number of government initiatives is boosting the growth of the market,

Launch of Technologically Advanced phototherapy equipment and Growing Led-based phototherapy equipment implementation is contributing to the growth of the market

General Surgery Devices Market Restraints:



increasing adoption of advanced wound closure materials is hampering the growth of the market

pricing pressure is restricting the growth of the market

Country Level Analysis of General Surgery Devices Market



On the basis of region, the General Surgery Devices Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

