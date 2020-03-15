General Communication Equipment Industry Trends and Insights Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s General Communication Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The general communication equipment market consists of sales of general communication equipment and related services which are used for communication purposes. Communication equipment are devices that eases the communication between individuals and helps communicate important signals to an individual. The general communication equipment include intercom systems and signaling equipment, fire detection equipment, alarm systems and equipment, traffic signals, and smoke detectors.

Initial investments and high installation cost are expected to restrain the general communication equipment industry. Price of general communication equipment such as intercoms systems varies on the basis of on-site inspection to determine the installation of traditional or wireless intercom systems. For instance, a two-module intercom setup will cost between $200-$300 without installation, business intercom systems for faster communication between co-workers will cost between $200-$700 depending on features and industrial intercom models with speakers and adjustable volume will cost between $750-$1000. Thereby, high cost of general communication equipment is limiting the market growth.

General Communication Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

1. Alarm Systems And Equipment

2. Fire Detection Equipment

3. Smoke Detectors

4. Intercoms Systems And Equipment

5. Traffic Signals

6. Others

By End-User:

1. Commercial

2. Industrial

3. Military

4. Others

The general communication equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general communication equipment market in 2019.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. General Communication Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. General Communication Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. General Communication Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. General Communication Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The General Communication Equipment Market

Chapter 27. General Communication Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. General Communication Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the General Communication Equipment market are

Apple

Samsung Electronics

Alcatel-Lucent

LG Electronics

Google Inc.

Qualcomm

Juniper Networks

Ericsson

ZTE

