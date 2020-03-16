Gellan Gum Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2014-2023

The global Gellan Gum market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Gellan Gum market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Gellan Gum market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Gellan Gum across various industries.

The Gellan Gum market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Manufacturers of gellan gum are expanding their production capacity to meet the increasing market demand. Various international events are organised to promote the usage of gellan gum and to increase its customer base around the globe.

In 2015, the food segment was valued at more than US$ 23 Mn and is likely to project good growth throughout the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to cross US$ 40 Mn by the end of 2026 and record a CAGR of 4.7% over the assessment period. Personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to increase 1.3X in terms of value over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 3.2% and this segment is likely to be valued at around US$ 6 Mn by the end of the assessment period. Industrial and household segment will perform well in 2017 by creating a standard absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 0.1 Mn. In 2015 the pharmaceuticals segment was valued at more than US$ 3 Mn and this segment is likely to rise above US$ 7 Mn by expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% till the end of 2026.

Region wise performance analysis of the application category.

In terms of value, the food segment is expected to hold a significant market share of the North America market during the forecast period. In North America, the food segment is anticipated to increase 1.4X in terms of volume. In Latin America, the food segment is anticipated to register significant revenue share during the forecast period. Amongst the various sub-segments of the food application segment, the food and beverages sub-segment is anticipated to record a high CAGR during the forecast period in the Latin America region. The food segment will dominate a considerable share of the Western Europe market throughout the assessed period. Amongst the sub-segments, the dairy products sub-segment will showcase better results and will record a good CAGR by the end of the assessment period. In Western Europe, the volume of the food segment will spike 1.4X during the forecast period. In Eastern Europe, the dairy products sub-segment is anticipated to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. The food segment will expand 1.2X till the end of 2026 in Eastern Europe.

In terms of value, China will spearhead the APEJ gellan gum market till the end of the forecast period. APEJ is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for gellan gum in terms of volume, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. In the APEJ region, the food segment will expand at a CAGR of 5.7% till the end of the projected period. Amongst the food sub-segments, the beverages sub-segment will record a CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2026. In Japan, the food application segment is anticipated to register a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Gellan Gum market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Gellan Gum market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Gellan Gum market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Gellan Gum market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Gellan Gum market.

The Gellan Gum market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Gellan Gum in xx industry?

How will the global Gellan Gum market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Gellan Gum by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Gellan Gum ?

Which regions are the Gellan Gum market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Gellan Gum market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

