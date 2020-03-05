Gelcoat Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Gelcoat Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Gelcoat market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Gelcoat Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Gelcoat Market

Ashland, BUFA GmbH, HK Research Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold, Scott Bader, AOC, Nuplex Industries, Aliancys, Interplastic, Mader, Tomatec, Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical, Zhenjiang Leader Composite, among others.

The global Gelcoat Market to grow with a CAGR of +7.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Overview:

Gelcoat is a high-quality finish on the visible surface of a fiber-reinforced composite. Gelcoats are modified resins which are applied to molds in the liquid state. Gel coated surface appears to be glossy after curing and offers superior properties such as flexibility, stiffness, strength, chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, weather resistance, and UV resistance, thus enhancing the durability of reinforced plastics substrate.

Key Market Trends

Epoxy Segment to Dominate the Market

– Epoxy gelcoats are one of the major resin types available in the global gelcoat market.

– These coatings are used during shipbuilding, maintenance, and repairs on multiple parts of the ship, such as underwater hulls, ballast tanks, cargo tanks or holds, decks, topsides, and superstructures, among other parts.

– Epoxy coatings are majorly used as primers and topcoats. Owing to their convenience to recoat, bonding ability with different materials and moisture-resistant nature, these coatings are effectively used for applications involving corrosion-resistivity.

– All these factors are likely to rapidly drive the market during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is making a concerted effort to establish itself as a major marine power. It is now the worlds largest shipbuilder in terms of gross tonnage and value, leaving behind Japan and South Korea.

– The Chinese shipbuilding industry has integrated military and commercial efforts. With a strong commitment to the industry from China, the Chinese shipyards have already achieved a standard that caters to international customers, and the quality and quantity are expected to increase, during the forecast period.

– There are several projects and developments in the Chinese shipbuilding industry, which are evident examples of the growth of the market.

– Furthermore, the rapidly growing construction industry, primarily in China, is a major factor driving the demand for gelcoat in the construction industry.

The Gelcoat market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Gelcoat Market on the basis of Types are

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Gelcoat Market is Segmented into

Marine

Wind Energys

Transportation

Construction

Others

Regions Are covered By Gelcoat Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

