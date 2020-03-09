Gelatin Market Report 2020: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gelatin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global gelatin market has grown at a CAGR of around 8% during 2012-2019. Gelatin is a glutinous material that is made from the collagen found in the bones, connective tissues and skin of several animals. When dissolved in water, it forms a thermally reversible elastic gel, which is widely utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Other than this, it is also employed in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics industries on account of its crystallization control, film-forming, thickening and emulsifying properties.

Rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes have increased the demand for food products across the globe. This represents one of the key factors driving the gelatin market growth. Furthermore, as gelatin is a fat-free and easily digestible product, the increasing health consciousness among individuals is fueling the market growth. Other factors such as the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, due to the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diseases around the world, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. On account of these factors, the global gelatin market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2025, reaching a value of US$ 3,426 Million by 2025.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Pig Skin

Bovine Hides

Bones

Other Sources

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Cosmetics

Others

Market Breakup by Feedstock Analysis:

Cow and Pig Bones

Sodium Carbonate

Hydrochloric Acid

Quick Lime

