GCC UHT Milk Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC UHT Milk Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the GCC UHT milk market size reached 527 Million Liters in 2019. UHT milk refers to the milk that is treated to inactivate the spore-forming bacteria that cause spoilage. Usually characterized with a slightly brown color and a sulfurous taste, the flavor mostly dissipates by the time of consumption. The UHT pasteurization process involves heating raw milk at extremely high temperatures for a few seconds to destroy the unwanted microorganisms while minimizing chemical changes. UHT milk can usually be stored without refrigeration for months when properly packed in sterile containers, which has contributed to its widespread popularity among the masses.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for processed milk in the GCC region. Rapid urbanization and improving living standards, coupled with the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, have resulted in the widespread incorporation of nutritional dairy products in daily diets. Additionally, since UHT milk does not require boiling or heating before consumption, it is widely gaining prominence among working professionals. Apart from this, UHT milk offers an extended shelf life of six to nine months without the requirement for refrigeration. Owing to the growing popularity of apartment culture in the region, the refrigeration space in residential spaces has reduced, thereby providing a stimulus to the market growth. Furthermore, hectic schedules of the masses and inflating disposable incomes have provided a boost to the growth of the food service sector in the GCC region. Processed milk forms a major component of the food and beverage industry, which is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. The sales of UHT milk through online retail channels have further contributed to the market growth due to the enhanced convenience and a better price point offered by these platforms. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a volume of around 693 Million Liters by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.

The report by IMARC Group has segmented the GCC UHT market on the basis of:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Fresh UHT Milk

Recombined and Reconstituted UHT Milk

GCC Region:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape Key Players:

Saudi Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

Almarai

Royal Friesland Campina N.V.

Al Safi Danone Company

Al Ain Farms

