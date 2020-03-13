GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Study 2020-2025

Prefabricated building materials refer to factory-made components that are manufactured off-site and shipped to the main construction site for final installations. On the other hand, structural steel is the customized category of steel construction materials. Prefabricated buildings and structural steel materials eliminate the requirement for skilled labor throughout the construction process. Furthermore, the prefabrication technique also curbs high construction costs, along with economizing raw material costs and time requirements. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.9 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2020-2025.

Market Trends

In the GCC region, reducing dependency on the oil and gas industry has augmented the development of diversified sectors for sustainable economic growth. The thriving construction industry, being one of them, depicts a high demand for prefabricated building components, including floors, staircases, windows, walls, panels, lintels, and doors along with structural steel materials, such as angles and columns. Moreover, the rising investments in the commercial, residential and industrial infrastructure, by both private and public stakeholders, have also augmented the market growth in the region. Additionally, the rapid modernization, coupled with various technological innovations in the construction sector, will continue to fuel the demand for prefabricated building materials and structural steel components, across the GCC countries.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market/requestsample

Key Market Segmentation:

Performance by Component

1. Floors and Roofs

2. Walls

3. Staircase

4. Panels and Lintels

5. Others

Performance by Component

1. H-Type Beam

2. I-Type Beam

3. Columns

4. Angles

5. Others

Performance by End-Use Sector

1. Residential

2. Institutional

3. Commercial

4. Industrial

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group