GCC Modular Kitchen Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

The latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “GCC Modular Kitchen Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, estimates that the GCC modular kitchen market reached a value of US$ X Million in 2018. At present, the GCC region has been observing rising levels of economic growth and sedentary lifestyles. Additionally, burgeoning population, urbanisation and westernization have led to a strong growth in the housing sector, resulting in the soaring demand for modular kitchens in the region. Moreover, on account of long and hectic work routines, most of the people living in the GCC region prefer time-saving and convenient housing solutions like modular kitchens as they make everyday kitchen chores easy owing to their convenience, flexibility as well as functionality. Modular kitchens are designed using a range of fixtures and factory-made cabinet modules in order to facilitate effective usage of the kitchen space. They primarily consist of countertop, chimney, wash-basins, dishwashers, cooking stoves, ovens and microwaves.

The countries in the GCC region are currently witnessing inflating real estate prices and overcapacity. Despite this, there is a strong demand for residential buildings which is giving a rise to the construction of apartment buildings as they are compact in sizes, thereby burgeoning the demand for modular kitchens in the region. Apart from this, modular kitchens are available in a wide variety of designs which can be customised as per the requirements of the consumers. They can easily colour coordinate their kitchens based on the house décor within the limits of their budget. Moreover, modular kitchen can be assembled as well as dismantled easily as majority of its parts are prefabricated in factories. It also caters the facility of changing a single unit in case of a damage instead of replacing the entire system. Further, cleaning as well as maintaining a modular kitchen takes relatively less time and effort. As a result of the aforementioned forces, the market value is projected to exceed US$ X Million by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of X% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Floor Cabinet

Wall Cabinet

Tall storage

Presently, floor cabinet accounts for the dominant share in the market.

Market Breakup by Design:

L-shape

U-shape

Parallel

Straight

Island

Peninsula

Market Breakup by Material:

Lacquer Wood

Wood Veneers

Melamine

Metal

Market Breakup Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Amongst these, offline exhibits a clear dominance in the market, holding the largest market share.

Market Region Summary:

The market is also classified on the basis of region and Saudi Arabia represents the leading market, accounting for the majority of the total share. Saudi Arabia is followed by UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

The competitive landscape of the GCC modular kitchen market has also been analyzed in this report.

