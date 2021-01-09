GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Demand and Future Outlook 2024

The Global GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market so far.

GCC Rigid Packaging market was valued USD 15.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Companies covered:

Amcor Limited, Al Watania Plastics, Schott AG, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company Inc., RAK Ghani Glass LLC, Sapin SA, Saudi Plastic Factory Company and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

Favorable economic and demographic trends, an increase in personal disposable income, and the expansion of economies are key factors that contribute to the expansion of market studied in various countries.

Rise in demand for domestically manufactured goods has led to a rise in demand for effective rigid packaging solutions, thus driving the growth of the rigid packaging market in major countries within GCC.

The high per capita income and younger demographic profile of GCC nations have a positive effect on the demand for high-value luxury goods and electronics goods. The working expatriate population is the reason for the increase in demand for consumer goods. Additionally, the regional governments have been emphasizing to improve their infrastructure to bring in an influx of tourists to their countries.

Government support for domestic food production is continuing to reduce reliance on imports, which is supporting the growth of the local food and beverage providers.

Scope of the Report

The rigid packaging market is segmented by material and end-user vertical. The materials are further segmented by plastic, glass, metal, and paper whereas the end-user vertical is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and industrial.

