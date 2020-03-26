GCC Dog Food Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Dog Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the dog food market in GCC experienced stable growth during 2011-2018. Dog food refers to commercially prepared foods for dogs that comprises nutrients, such as proteins, minerals, vitamins and carbohydrates. Widely available in dry (kibble), wet and semi-moist forms, it is fortified using various ingredients, including oatmeal, potatoes, pea protein, sugar-based sweeteners, bone meal, chicken liver chunks and sugar-based sweeteners. It provides proper nutrition required by dogs for maintaining an appropriate weight, a lustrous coat and adequate energy levels. Apart from this, good quality dog food also helps in regulating digestion, strengthening bones and muscles, and boosting the immune system of pet dogs.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-dog-food-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption rates of dogs as pets in the GCC region. Moreover, a significant rise in the expatriate population in the region, along with the growing number of nuclear families, has resulted in an increased preference for pets as companions, especially dogs. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing several premium products made from organic raw materials and natural flavorings in the market. Consumption of these formulations reduces the chances of allergic reactions and skin diseases among pets, owing to which they are increasingly being preferred by pet owners in the region. The advent of multigrain and gluten-free dog food variants, inflating income levels of the majority of the population, and the rising trend of pet humanization are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to experience stable growth during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Dry

Wet and Canned

Snacks and Treats

Amongst these, dry dog food is the most preferred product type in the market.

Market Breakup by Ingredient:

Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereal Derivatives

Currently, animal derivatives account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

At present, convenience stores exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the UAE holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players:

Mars Petcare, Inc.

Nestlé Purina Pet Care

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Del Monte Foods

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-dog-food-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our research report 2020-2025. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group