Gcc Cat Food Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “GCC Cat Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the GCC cat food market Size reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2018. Cat food refers to a commercially prepared specialty food which is formulated based on the nutritional requirements of cats. It is made from both animal and plant derivatives rich in fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Apart from this, several other nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids, are incorporated in cat food products during the manufacturing process so as to avoid nutritional deficiencies and provide long-term wellness to the cats. In comparison to other pets, cats are preferred by the GCC population as they are considered more sacred, cleaner and cheaper to buy and maintain.

Market Trends:

Cat food offers benefits such as maintaining weight and energy levels of the cats and preventing infections and allergies. Owing to the increasing awareness about the advantages offered by cat food, owners are now preferring it over home-cooked food. Additionally, due to a rise in the trend of pet humanization, a large section of the GCC population has started to treat their pets as a part of the family which has increased the demand for cat food products. Besides this, the manufacturers are introducing organic, grain-free and high-protein cat food variants in order to expand their consumer-base. Further, organized retail channels allow the owners to choose cat food from a variety of brands at one place. The expansion of these channels in the region is bolstering the growth of the cat food market. On account of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Food

Wet and Canned Food

Snacks and Treats

At present, dry food is one of the most popular product types as it is easy to handle and cheaper in price when compared to other types of cat food.

Market Breakup by Ingredients:

Animal

Plant

Cereals Derivatives.

Currently, animal derivatives account for the majority of the market share as they are easily digested by cats.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores and Others

Presently, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the biggest distribution channel as they offer a wide range of products.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the GCC cat food market is segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain. Amongst these, the UAE is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players:

Mars Petcare

The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)

Colgate-Palmolive (Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc.)

Nestle Purina PetCare

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

CANIDAE Pet Foods

