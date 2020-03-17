GCC Bottled Water Market Overview 2019: Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2024

The GCC bottled water market has been witnessing a positive growth over the past few years. This can be accredited to increasing health consciousness among consumers, growth in the travel and tourism industry as well as an introduction of innovative and attractive packaging.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Bottled Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the GCC bottled water market reached a volume of around 19 Billion Liters in 2018, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2011-2018. Bottled water refers to purified drinking water that is packed in food grade plastic or glass bottles and intended primarily for human consumption. It is tested for the presence of chemicals and bacteria and undergoes special treatments, such as distillation and ozonation, which make it completely free from impurities. It is available in different varieties including still, carbonated, flavored, mineral and artesian, in line with the myriad taste and preferences of consumers. In comparison with tap water, bottled water provides consistent purity, safety, quality and taste, owing to which its demand is being augmented in the GCC region.

Market Summary:

Based on types, the market has been segregated into still, carbonated, flavored and mineral bottled water. At present, still bottled water represents the most popular product type as a large part of the GCC population prefers to consume bottled water over tap water.

On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retailers, stores, on-trade and others. Amongst these, supermarkets/hypermarkets exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they offer larger shelf-space and the availability of different brands to consumers.

Region-wise, Saudi Arabia is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share due to the thriving tourism industry and liberal policies in the country. Other regions include the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being National Plant for Healthy Water (Hana), Bin Zomah Group Trading & Mfg., Health Water Bottling Co. Ltd., Al Ain Mineral Water Co, Al Jomaih Bottling Plants and Al Manhal Water Factory.

