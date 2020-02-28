Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices as well as some small players.

Notable Developments

In recent years, substantial advances have been made in identifying the best candidates for surgical fundoplication and other surgical techniques. Growing number of clinical trials has helped improve the outcome of antireflux surgeries, albeit in short term. A recent research by a device maker is aimed at improving the outcome of incisionless approach to fundoplication to rectify the cause of GERD. The clinical data reveals encouraging results in surgical treatment of GERD, thereby boosting the GERD devices market.

EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., a U.S.-based company, has disclosed clinical data that bode well for evidence-based, incisionless surgical technology for treating GERD. The data show that both hiatal hernia (HH) repair and the transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) when performed through its device, EsophyX, leads to an effective treatment. The data underscores the effectiveness of this concomitant approach in the GERD devices market. The study is unique, contends the company, as it involved largest patient cohort with highest follow-up time in evaluating new approaches in HH+TIF.

Studies such as these offer significant impetus to the uptake of new devices in developed GERD devices markets. This has also opened new approaches in the global GERD devices market especially for patients in primary care and community health care settings world over.

Some of the prominent players in the GERD devices market are PENTAX Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Torax Medical, Inc., MediGus Ltd., and Medtronic Plc.

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market: Regional Assessment

On the global front, North America has remained as one of the most lucrative markets in the global GERD devices market. High incidence of obesity-driven GERD and innovations in medical devices in GERD treatments are factors that have helped cement the potential of the North America GERD devices market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been witnessing some promising avenues, underpinned by rising healthcare awareness.

