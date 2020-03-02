Gas Turbine Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Technological Advancement, Application Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Gas Turbine Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Gas Turbine Market is valued at USD 18.0 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 22.3 Billion By 2025 with the CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. A gas turbine is an instrument which utilizes the energy stored in gas—either in the form of kinetic energy of the flowing gas stream or the potential energy of a gas under pressure—to produce rotary movement.

Key Players –

Some major key players for Gas Turbine market are Zorya-Mashproekt, General Electric, Siemens AG, Cryostar, BHEL, Opra Turbines, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Capstone Turbine, Harbin Electric International Company, Vericor Power Systems, Man Diesel & Turbo, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, NPO Saturn, Wartsila, Ansaldo Energia, and Solar Turbines among others.

Gas turbine also knows as combustion turbine and it has three main elements. These elements include upstream rotating gas compressor, combustor, and downstream turbine, which is common in almost all turbines. Gas turbine is used for various different purposes in various industries such as oil and gas, power generation, aviation, power plants and others.

Market Segmentation –

By Technology

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By Design

Heavy Duty

Aeroderivative

By Application

Power

Oil & Gas

Increase in the demand for energy and wide applications is the key factor which helps Gas Turbine Market to grow.

There is a constant increase in the global population which has increased the energy demands and also increased the industrialization on a large scale. There has been rapid increase in the industrialization which has also contributed the growth of energy demands globally are expected to promote the growth of gas turbine market. There gas turbines are also known as combustion turbines which has wide variety of applications in the different industries. There has also been change in the government regulation to reduce the carbon footprint in the environment which has also expected to drive the growth of gas turbine market over the forecast period. Moreover, there has been various technological advancement in the gas turbine which is expected to increase the efficiency and also expected to create ample opportunities in the gas turbine market. However, high cost and increase of renewable energy sources are expected to hamper the growth of gas turbine market over the forecast period.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Gas Turbine Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Gas Turbine Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Gas Turbine Market

3.1.1 Global Gas Turbine market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Gas Turbine Market: By Types

5.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

Continued…………..

