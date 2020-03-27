Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market 2020 | By Global Trend, Services, Major Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Report of Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Report of Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is providing the summarized study of several factors encouraging the growth of the market such as manufacturers, market size, type, regions and numerous applications. By using the report consumer can recognize the several dynamics that impact and govern the market. For any product, there are several companies playing their role in the market, some new, some established and some are planning to arrive in the Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market. The report provides the complete study of the Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market considering the approaches used by industrialists. There are some specific strategies used to safeguard their space in market and enduring the growth of business are the factors covered in the report. The report is describing the several types of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Industry. Factors that are encouraging the growth of specific type of product category and factors that are motivating the status of the market. A comprehensive study of the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is done to recognize the several applications of the features of products and usage. Report is providing the detailed study of the facts and figures, as readers are searching for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product. A report is also covering the details on market acquisitions, mergers and significant trends are influencing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report of Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is providing a thorough study of several factors that are responsible for market growth and factors that can play a major role in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report of Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Industry is delivering the detailed study on the basis of market revenue share, price and production occurred. The Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market report provides the summary of the segmentation on the basis of region, considering the details of revenue and production pertaining to market.

The in-depth report on Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Orbis Research provides readers with an overview of the market and assists consumers to study the other significant factors impacting the Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

1.2 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Transmission

1.2.3 Distribution

1.3 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production

3.4.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production

3.5.1 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production

3.6.1 China Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production

3.7.1 Japan Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Business

7.1 Enbridge

7.1.1 Enbridge Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Enbridge Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Enbridge Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Enbridge Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Europipe GmbH

7.2.1 Europipe GmbH Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Europipe GmbH Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Europipe GmbH Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Europipe GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Gazprom

7.3.1 Gazprom Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gazprom Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Gazprom Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Gazprom Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 APA Group

7.4.1 APA Group Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 APA Group Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 APA Group Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 APA Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CRC Evans Pipeline International

7.5.1 CRC Evans Pipeline International Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 CRC Evans Pipeline International Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CRC Evans Pipeline International Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 CRC Evans Pipeline International Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 General Electric

7.6.1 General Electric Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 General Electric Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 General Electric Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Snam Rete Gas

7.7.1 Snam Rete Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Snam Rete Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Snam Rete Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Snam Rete Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Redexis Gas

7.8.1 Redexis Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Redexis Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Redexis Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Redexis Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Saipem S.p.A.

7.9.1 Saipem S.p.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Saipem S.p.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Saipem S.p.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Saipem S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Technip S.A.

7.10.1 Technip S.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Technip S.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Technip S.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Technip S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 MRC Global

7.11.1 MRC Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 MRC Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 MRC Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 MRC Global Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Chelpipe

7.12.1 Chelpipe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Chelpipe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Chelpipe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Chelpipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 DCP Midstream

7.13.1 DCP Midstream Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 DCP Midstream Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 DCP Midstream Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 DCP Midstream Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Engas

7.14.1 Engas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Engas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Engas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Engas Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 GAIL (India) Limited

7.15.1 GAIL (India) Limited Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 GAIL (India) Limited Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 GAIL (India) Limited Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 GAIL (India) Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 National Oilwell Varco

7.16.1 National Oilwell Varco Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 National Oilwell Varco Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 National Oilwell Varco Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 National Oilwell Varco Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Perusahaan Gas Negara

7.17.1 Perusahaan Gas Negara Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Perusahaan Gas Negara Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Perusahaan Gas Negara Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Perusahaan Gas Negara Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Welspun Corporation

7.18.1 Welspun Corporation Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Welspun Corporation Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Welspun Corporation Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Welspun Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

8.4 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Distributors List

9.3 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

