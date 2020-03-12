Gas-Insulated Substation Market 2020 witnessing a CAGR of 9% During the Forecast Period of 2025 with Top Players- Hitachi, Siemens AG, General Electric

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Gas-Insulated Substation Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global gas-insulated substation market was valued at USD 20 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 36 Billion by 2025, at a growth rate of 9% in 2019-2025.

The major factors impelling the gas-insulated substation market are low maintenance, ease of installation, increase in the reliability of the systems and longer life span are fuelling the growth of the gas substation over air substation. As the name suggests, the mobile gas-insulated substation are easy to move and reconfigure as per the project requirements. They are corrosion resistant and are capable to operate at high temperatures. The power transmission utilities help in efficient power flow, grid protection and is responsible for procuring high voltage equipment. Introduction development of smart city in North America is increasing the growth of gas-insulated substation market during the forecast period.

The gas-insulated substation market is segmented on the basis of voltage, end user, and region. Based on voltage, the global gas-insulated substation market is categorized into medium, high, and extra high voltage. On the basis of end users the gas-insulated substation market is divided into generation utility, power transmission utility, and distribution utility. The gas-insulated substation market has analysed across the five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Hitachi, Siemens AG, General Electric, Larsen & Toubro, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, ABB, Hyosung, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba Corporation, and others.

This research report provides in-depth assessment of gas-insulated substation market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of gas-insulated substation market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of gas-insulated substation market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the gas-insulated substation market space.

The report segments the global gas-insulated substation market as follows:

Gas-Insulated Substation Market, Voltage Segment Analysis

Medium

High

Extra High

Gas-Insulated Substation Market, End User Segment Analysis

Generation Utility

Power Transmission Utility

Distribution Utility

Gas-Insulated Substation Market, Region Segment Analysis