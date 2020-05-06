Gas Equipment Market Impressive Growth | Air Liquide, Messer Group GmbH, GCE Group, Camfil, Linde, Johnson Thermal Systems

The Global Gas Equipment Market report is of great value for both usual and emerging market players in the Medical Devices industry and provides in-depth market insights. Additionally, this market report has been prepared by applying the best and standard analytical methods which are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. These methods analyze and evaluate all the primary and secondary research data in this report. Further, the numerical and statistical data, facts and figures are represented with the help of charts, graphs, and tables in the Gas Equipment Market report so that users can have a better understanding. Gas Equipment Market report is bestowed with full allegiance to providing the best service and recommendations.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Rexarc International, Inc., Hannay Reels Inc., Filtration Group Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Colfax Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, John Wood Group PLC, Air Liquide, Messer Group GmbH, GCE Group, Camfil, Linde, Johnson Thermal Systems, GDS Inc., Aerzen, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, ENOTEC, Universal Industrial Gases, Inc., LP-Gas Equipment Inc., Bry-Air, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Itron Inc. and Iwatani Corporation.

The global gas equipment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Gas equipment is a significant medium by which the gases can be used depending upon the industry and its process. Transportation and storing of the gases are done from one region to another, from one country to another with the help of different gas equipment carrying these gases become far easier and safe. Gas equipment makes the handling of the gases very safe. The gas equipment is available in so many ranges in the market, giving consumers great flexibility in selection of appropriate equipment for desired applications. It is quite compatible which makes its suitable for processing of the products with high degree of safety. The industries are highly dependent on the safe and secure performance of the equipment.

Segmentation: Global Gas Equipment Market

The global gas equipment market is segmented into four notable segments which are equipment type, process, gas and end-user.

On the basis of equipment type, the market is segmented into gas delivery systems, gas regulators, flow devices, purifiers & filters, gas generating systems, gas detection systems, cryogenic products and accessories. In May 2019, the company partnered with NERA to innovate the prediction tool for operating gas condensate systems named as hydrate blockage prediction model. This will help in removing blockages from the pipe that are accumulated within, thus blocking the passage.

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into gas generation, gas storage, gas detection and gas transportation. In March 2019, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. acquired ACP Europe SA, who is one of the largest independent businesses of Carbon dioxide in Continental Europe. This acquisition will help the company to pursue some new opportunities for industrial gas growth and to better serve existing customers

On the basis of end- gas, the market is segmented into nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, oxygen, carbon dioxide and others. In October 2017, Wood Group acquired Amec Foster Wheeler. The two companies have merged their website for easy access of products that are provided by both to their customers. This acquisition will help the company to grow globally in this market.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into metal fabrication, chemicals, healthcare, oil and gas, food and beverage and others. In March 2019, Purafil, a subsidiary of Filtration Group Corporation, has announced that they have completed their recent lab overhaul in order to increase their testing capabilities. This will help the company to come up with new products and would help them in giving accurate media analysis.



Product Launch

In May 2019, the business unit of Low Pressure Connectors Division Europe of Parker Hannifin namely, Transair business unit, has launched new series of products that will meet the necessary requirement of technical rooms. The addition will give ease of installation, modularity, performance and safety.

In April 2019, there was successful addition of screw compressor generation for Delta Screw. They are now available in seven different variants. These new variants were presented in a leading international trade fair named as COMVAC 2019. Such new launches will help the company to grow in the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

