GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, ….

The GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market size estimated at USD 400 million in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of over 30% from 2019 to 2025.

A semiconductor is a substance, usually a solid chemical element or compound, that can conduct electricity under some conditions but not others, making it a good medium for the control of electrical current.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market 2019

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06271324005/global-gan-and-sic-power-semiconductor-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=NT

Key Market Trends

The GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is expected to have a lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe due to rapid growth and technological advancements in the semiconductor industry. These devices are being extensively adopted for power supply equipment and the demand is further expected to increase for charging infrastructure, rail traction, and renewable power among others. The growing need for power efficiency in automotive electronics and industrial applications is propelling the implementation of semiconductor materials & technologies contributing towards the market.

SiC MOSFETs and diodes offers high switching frequency and high-power density and are ideally suited for electric vehicle onboard chargers. The electric vehicles industry is witnessing rapid growth due to the initiatives from several governments across the globe. For instance, the Chinese government announced a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) mandate in September 2017, for promoting new energy vehicles. These factors are expected to influence the market growth. China has become a rapidly growing market for electric vehicles. According to the China Passenger Car Association, sales of electric vehicles increased by 118% in first quarter of 2019 compared to same period in 2018. Additionally, Tesla has invested USD 5 billion for its new manufacturing plant in China. The GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is expected to benefit from the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

SiC power modules is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 35% over the future. These modules have emerged as important component in power applications due to their capabilities and features such as wider band gap, less thermal expansion, and ability to operate in different conditions due to hardness. These modules are hence being adopted over conventional silicon semiconductors and are contributing towards the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market growth. The limitations due to material characteristics of conventional semiconductor materials have resulted in the growing implementation of SiC modules.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06271324005/global-gan-and-sic-power-semiconductor-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=NT

The GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market on the basis of Types are

SiC Power Module, GaN Power Module, Discrete SiC, Discrete GaN

On The basis Of Application, the Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market is Segmented into

Power supplies, Industrial motor drives, PV inverters, Traction

Regions Are covered By GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06271324005/global-gan-and-sic-power-semiconductor-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=46&Source=NT

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]