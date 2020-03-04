Gaming Headset Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Gaming Headset market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2461.1 million by 2025, from $ 1823.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gaming Headset business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gaming Headset market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Gaming Headset value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Supra-Aural
Circumaural
Canalphones
Backphones
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm
Wireless USB Transmitter
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Turtle Beach
SteelSeries
Sony
PDP-Pelican
Skullcandy
Sennheiser
Logitech
Microsoft (XBOX)
Somic
Plantronics
Mad Catz-TRITTON
Accessories 4 Technology
Gioteck
Audio-Technica
Big Ben
Cooler Master
Kotion Electronic
Corsair
Creative Technology
Trust International
Thrustmaster
Razer
Hama GmbH
Genius
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Gaming Headset consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Gaming Headset market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Gaming Headset manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Gaming Headset with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Gaming Headset submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Gaming Headset Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Gaming Headset Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Gaming Headset Segment by Type
2.2.1 Supra-Aural
2.2.2 Circumaural
2.2.3 Canalphones
2.2.4 Backphones
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Gaming Headset Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Gaming Headset Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Gaming Headset Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Gaming Headset Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Gaming Headset Segment by Application
2.4.1 Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm
2.4.2 Wireless USB Transmitter
2.4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Gaming Headset Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Gaming Headset Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Gaming Headset Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Gaming Headset Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Gaming Headset by Company
3.1 Global Gaming Headset Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Gaming Headset Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Gaming Headset Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Gaming Headset Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Gaming Headset Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Gaming Headset Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Gaming Headset Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Gaming Headset Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Gaming Headset Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Gaming Headset Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Gaming Headset by Regions
4.1 Gaming Headset by Regions
4.2 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Gaming Headset Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Gaming Headset Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Gaming Headset Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Gaming Headset by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Gaming Headset Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Gaming Headset Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Gaming Headset Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Gaming Headset Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Gaming Headset Distributors
10.3 Gaming Headset Customer
11 Global Gaming Headset Market Forecast
11.1 Global Gaming Headset Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Gaming Headset Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Gaming Headset Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Gaming Headset Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Gaming Headset Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Gaming Headset Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Turtle Beach
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.1.3 Turtle Beach Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Turtle Beach Latest Developments
12.2 SteelSeries
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.2.3 SteelSeries Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 SteelSeries Latest Developments
12.3 Sony
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.3.3 Sony Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Sony Latest Developments
12.4 PDP-Pelican
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.4.3 PDP-Pelican Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 PDP-Pelican Latest Developments
12.5 Skullcandy
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.5.3 Skullcandy Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Skullcandy Latest Developments
12.6 Sennheiser
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.6.3 Sennheiser Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Sennheiser Latest Developments
12.7 Logitech
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.7.3 Logitech Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Logitech Latest Developments
12.8 Microsoft (XBOX)
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.8.3 Microsoft (XBOX) Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Microsoft (XBOX) Latest Developments
12.9 Somic
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.9.3 Somic Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Somic Latest Developments
12.10 Plantronics
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.10.3 Plantronics Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Plantronics Latest Developments
12.11 Mad Catz-TRITTON
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.11.3 Mad Catz-TRITTON Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Mad Catz-TRITTON Latest Developments
12.12 Accessories 4 Technology
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.12.3 Accessories 4 Technology Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Accessories 4 Technology Latest Developments
12.13 Gioteck
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.13.3 Gioteck Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Gioteck Latest Developments
12.14 Audio-Technica
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.14.3 Audio-Technica Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Audio-Technica Latest Developments
12.15 Big Ben
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.15.3 Big Ben Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Big Ben Latest Developments
12.16 Cooler Master
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.16.3 Cooler Master Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Cooler Master Latest Developments
12.17 Kotion Electronic
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.17.3 Kotion Electronic Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Kotion Electronic Latest Developments
12.18 Corsair
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.18.3 Corsair Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Corsair Latest Developments
12.19 Creative Technology
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.19.3 Creative Technology Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Creative Technology Latest Developments
12.20 Trust International
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.20.3 Trust International Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Trust International Latest Developments
12.21 Thrustmaster
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.21.3 Thrustmaster Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Thrustmaster Latest Developments
12.22 Razer
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.22.3 Razer Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Razer Latest Developments
12.23 Hama GmbH
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.23.3 Hama GmbH Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Hama GmbH Latest Developments
12.24 Genius
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered
12.24.3 Genius Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Genius Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
