Gaming Headset Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Gaming Headset market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2461.1 million by 2025, from $ 1823.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gaming Headset business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gaming Headset market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Gaming Headset value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Supra-Aural

Circumaural

Canalphones

Backphones

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm

Wireless USB Transmitter

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Turtle Beach

SteelSeries

Sony

PDP-Pelican

Skullcandy

Sennheiser

Logitech

Microsoft (XBOX)

Somic

Plantronics

Mad Catz-TRITTON

Accessories 4 Technology

Gioteck

Audio-Technica

Big Ben

Cooler Master

Kotion Electronic

Corsair

Creative Technology

Trust International

Thrustmaster

Razer

Hama GmbH

Genius

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gaming Headset consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gaming Headset market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gaming Headset manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gaming Headset with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gaming Headset submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gaming Headset Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Gaming Headset Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Gaming Headset Segment by Type

2.2.1 Supra-Aural

2.2.2 Circumaural

2.2.3 Canalphones

2.2.4 Backphones

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Gaming Headset Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Gaming Headset Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gaming Headset Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Gaming Headset Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Gaming Headset Segment by Application

2.4.1 Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm

2.4.2 Wireless USB Transmitter

2.4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Gaming Headset Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Gaming Headset Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Gaming Headset Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Gaming Headset Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Gaming Headset by Company

3.1 Global Gaming Headset Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Gaming Headset Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gaming Headset Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Gaming Headset Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Gaming Headset Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gaming Headset Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Gaming Headset Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Gaming Headset Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Gaming Headset Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Gaming Headset Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Gaming Headset by Regions

4.1 Gaming Headset by Regions

4.2 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Gaming Headset Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Gaming Headset Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Gaming Headset Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Gaming Headset Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Gaming Headset Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gaming Headset by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Gaming Headset Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Gaming Headset Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Gaming Headset Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Gaming Headset Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Gaming Headset Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Gaming Headset Distributors

10.3 Gaming Headset Customer

11 Global Gaming Headset Market Forecast

11.1 Global Gaming Headset Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Gaming Headset Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Gaming Headset Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Gaming Headset Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Gaming Headset Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Gaming Headset Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Turtle Beach

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.1.3 Turtle Beach Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Turtle Beach Latest Developments

12.2 SteelSeries

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.2.3 SteelSeries Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 SteelSeries Latest Developments

12.3 Sony

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.3.3 Sony Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Sony Latest Developments

12.4 PDP-Pelican

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.4.3 PDP-Pelican Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 PDP-Pelican Latest Developments

12.5 Skullcandy

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.5.3 Skullcandy Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Skullcandy Latest Developments

12.6 Sennheiser

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.6.3 Sennheiser Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Sennheiser Latest Developments

12.7 Logitech

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.7.3 Logitech Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Logitech Latest Developments

12.8 Microsoft (XBOX)

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.8.3 Microsoft (XBOX) Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Microsoft (XBOX) Latest Developments

12.9 Somic

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.9.3 Somic Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Somic Latest Developments

12.10 Plantronics

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.10.3 Plantronics Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Plantronics Latest Developments

12.11 Mad Catz-TRITTON

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.11.3 Mad Catz-TRITTON Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Mad Catz-TRITTON Latest Developments

12.12 Accessories 4 Technology

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.12.3 Accessories 4 Technology Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Accessories 4 Technology Latest Developments

12.13 Gioteck

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.13.3 Gioteck Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Gioteck Latest Developments

12.14 Audio-Technica

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.14.3 Audio-Technica Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Audio-Technica Latest Developments

12.15 Big Ben

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.15.3 Big Ben Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Big Ben Latest Developments

12.16 Cooler Master

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.16.3 Cooler Master Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Cooler Master Latest Developments

12.17 Kotion Electronic

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.17.3 Kotion Electronic Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Kotion Electronic Latest Developments

12.18 Corsair

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.18.3 Corsair Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Corsair Latest Developments

12.19 Creative Technology

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.19.3 Creative Technology Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Creative Technology Latest Developments

12.20 Trust International

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.20.3 Trust International Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Trust International Latest Developments

12.21 Thrustmaster

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.21.3 Thrustmaster Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Thrustmaster Latest Developments

12.22 Razer

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.22.3 Razer Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Razer Latest Developments

12.23 Hama GmbH

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.23.3 Hama GmbH Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Hama GmbH Latest Developments

12.24 Genius

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Gaming Headset Product Offered

12.24.3 Genius Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Genius Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

