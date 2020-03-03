Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Key Player, Trends, Analysis And Forecast

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a material that can be used in the production of semiconductor power devices as well as RF components and light emitting diodes (LEDs). GaN has demonstrated the capability to be the displacement technology for silicon semiconductors in power conversion, RF, and analog End Users. Gallium Nitride is said to substitute silicon owing to their lower power consumption capabilities and higher efficiencies. High investments are being witnessed in the advancements and development of GaN semiconductor devices.

Rising penetration of consumer electronic devices, and increasing adoptions of these devices in the military & defense End Users are anticipated to be the major factors driving the gallium nitride semiconductor device market. Availability of competitive alternate raw materials in the electronic devices pose a challenge to the growth of gallium nitride semiconductor device market. Rising popularities for electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicles provide new opportunities to the players operating in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

Also, key gallium nitride semiconductor device market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Microsemi Corporation. Also, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Qorvo, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation are a few other important players in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gallium nitride semiconductor device market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

