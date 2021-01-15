Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market: Industry Statistics, Services, Growing Trends, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities | Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion

“

Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, Nissin-sugar, Kerry, New Francisco Biotechnology, Taiwan Fructose, Baolingbao, Quantum Hi-Tech .

Summary

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is a chain of galactose (monosaccharide sugar) units that are produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of lactose.

The global average price of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is in the decreasing trend, from 5778.52 USD/MT in 2011 to 5264.63 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) includes Liquid Form and Power Form. The proportion of Power Form in 2015 is about 65.72%.

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and other field. The most proportion of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is Dietary Supplements about 63% in 2015.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), with a production market share nearly 41% in 2015. Asia-Pacific is the second largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2015. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market was 600 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 960 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market:

Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, Nissin-sugar, Kerry, New Francisco Biotechnology, Taiwan Fructose, Baolingbao, Quantum Hi-Tech

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry.

– Different types and applications of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry.

– SWOT analysis of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Liquid

Powder

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Others

Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market.

Table of Contents

1 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Overview

1.1 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Overview

1.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid

1.2.2 Powder

1.3 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Friesland Campina

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Friesland Campina Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Yakult

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Yakult Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Ingredion

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Ingredion Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Nissin-sugar

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Nissin-sugar Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Kerry

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Kerry Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 New Francisco Biotechnology

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 New Francisco Biotechnology Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Taiwan Fructose

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Taiwan Fructose Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Baolingbao

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Baolingbao Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Quantum Hi-Tech

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Quantum Hi-Tech Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

4 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Application/End Users

5.1 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Food & Beverage

5.1.2 Dietary Supplements

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Forecast

6.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

6.3.2 Liquid Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Powder Gowth Forecast

6.4 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

6.4.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Forecast in Food & Beverage

6.4.3 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Forecast in Dietary Supplements

7 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

