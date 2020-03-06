Future Scope of Plant Protein Market with CAGR of 6.2% by Knowing about Top Key Players like E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company

The North America plant protein market is accounted to US$ 6,258.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,431.3 Mn by 2027. Plant protein is a natural protein derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, pea, and others. Plant protein provides building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues in the human body and is also beneficial for weight loss. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

Some of the key players of Plant Protein Market:

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Axiom Foods, Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Fr?res, Ingredion Incorporated, Glanbia plc, Burcon NutraScience Corporation

The North America plant protein market is segmented on the basis of source as soy, wheat, pea, and others. The soy segment held the largest share of the North America plant protein market in 2018. Soy protein is prepared from soybean meal that has been defatted and dehulled. It contains all nine essential amino acids. Soy is also a rich source of fibers, vitamins, and minerals, including folate, selenium, potassium, and magnesium. They also contain antioxidants and phytochemicals, including phenolic acids, isoflavones, and omega-3 fatty acids. For vegetarians and vegans as well as those who avoid or are allergic to dairy food, soy proteins often serve as a prominent source of important nutrients. Soy protein products are used in various food preparations, which include salad dressings, soups, beverage powders, meat analogs, cheeses, nondairy creamers, whipped toppings, frozen desserts, infant formulas, breads, breakfast cereals, pastas, and pet foods, among others. It is available in three major forms-isolates, concentrates, and flours.

The North America plant protein market is segmented based on application as protein beverages, dairy alternatives, meat alternatives and meat extenders, protein bars, bakery and other applications. The growing demand for functional food and beverages is propelling the demand for plant protein in the food & beverages industry. Moreover, the increasing preference for natural ingredients in the functional food & beverages industry is projected to propel the demand for plant proteins over the forecast period. Additionally, plant proteins are increasingly being used in health supplements as they contain amino acids that aid in muscle growth and repair. The proteins also play a major part in sports nutrition as it has applications in protein bars and shakes. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for plant protein products. The meat alternatives and meat extenders application segment accounted for considerable share of the North America plant proteins market in 2018, whereas the protein beverages segment is expected to register an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period.

