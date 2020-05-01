Future Outlook on Medical Waste Management Equipment Market [PDF] Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis, Application, Industry Drivers, Restraints, In-Depth Analysis, forecast to 2026

Medical Waste Management Equipment Market Report 2020-2026

Medical waste is defined as potentially infectious waste materials generated at health care facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician’s offices, dental practices, blood banks, and veterinary hospitals/clinics, as well as medical research facilities and laboratories.

Biomedical waste is often incinerated. An efficient incinerator will destroy pathogens and sharps. Source materials are not recognizable in the resulting ash. An autoclave may also be used to treat biomedical waste. An autoclave uses steam and pressure to sterilize the waste or reduce its microbiological load to a level at which it may be safely disposed of. Many healthcare facilities routinely use an autoclave to sterilize medical supplies. Microwave disinfection can also be employed for treatment of biomedical wastes. Microwave irradiation is a type of non-contact heating technologies for disinfection. Microwave chemistry is based on efficient heating of materials by microwave dielectric heating effects. For liquids and small quantities, a 1–10% solution of bleach can be used to disinfect biomedical waste. Solutions of sodium hydroxide and other chemical disinfectants may also be used, depending on the waste’s characteristics. Other treatment methods include heat, alkaline digesters and the use of microwaves. For autoclaves and microwave systems, a shredder may be used as a final treatment step to render the waste unrecognizable.

Medpro Medical Waste Disposal, Clean Harbors, Waste Management Inc, Republic Service, Stericycle

by Type, Infectious, Non-Infectious, Radioactive, Disposable, by Treatment, Autoclave, Sterlization, Microwave, by Site, Onsite, Offsite, Medical Waste Management Equipment

Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Research Facilities

It drives closely through the prevalent regulatory landscape in various regions including, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

