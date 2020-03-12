“Future of the Georgian Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Georgia’s defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Georgian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Georgian defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Georgian defense industry.

Scope

– The Georgian defense budget (excluding US Aid) values US$280.7 million in 2018, and registered a CAGR of -7.21% during the historic period.

– The decline in the defense budget during the historic period was due to the government’s focus on diverting funds into other sectors to boost economic activity in the domestic sector, as a consequence of fiscal and political instability faced by Georgia after its war with Russia in 2008.

– These measures have affected the country’s defense budget during the historic period.

– With an increased CAGR of 5.28% over the next five years, the country’s defense expenditure is projected to value US$361.6 million in 2023.

– Conversely, defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is anticipated to slightly decrease from an average of 2.1% during 2014-2018 to an average of 1.6% during the forecast period.

