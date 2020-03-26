Future of Single-Use Bioreactors Market Analyzed in a New Study

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Viewpoint

In this Single-Use Bioreactors market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Segmentation

The global single-use bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, cells type, molecule type, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into single use bioreactor systems, media bags, filtration assemblies, and other products. On the basis of end user, the segment includes biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and other end users. By cells type, the market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells and other cells. By molecule type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies (MABS), vaccines, stem cells, gene-modified cells and other molecules.

Region-wise, the global single use bioreactor market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report provides forecast, revenue share, and market size for each segment as well as for each region for 2017 to 2026. The data is provided in the form of US$ Mn and CAGR in percent form.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed analysis of some of the leading market players in the global single-use bioreactors market such as Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker Hannifin, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf, Cesco Bioengineering, Cellexus, Celltainer Biotech, PBS Biotech, Distek, Solida Biotech, and Pierre Guerin. All of the leading players in the market are evaluated on parameters including product portfolio, company overview, strategies, financial overview, and latest developments.

