Future of Offshore Wind Cable Market Analyzed in a New Study

Offshore Wind Cable Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Offshore Wind Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Offshore Wind Cable in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Offshore Wind Cable Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Growth Drivers

Ability to Prevent Oxidative Damage Bolsters Market Demand of Offshore Wind Cable

Global offshore wind cable market has benefitted immensely by the changing focus from traditional systems of power generation to the clean unconventional sources of power.

In the year 2018, corporations across the globe set new records with the purchase of global renewable energy power purchase agreements that exceeded 13 gw. This year the amount has doubled from the previous year’s and it has propelled these corporate houses to the position of a sector competing with global utilities for the most clean energy. Around 121 organizations in 21 countries have entered into PPAs in the year 2018. Most of these companies are headquartered in the United States.

In addition to that, growing research and development activities are in line with the Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) for several clean energy sources to obtain cost competency, which will trigger growth of offshore wind cable market.

Global Offshore Wind Cable Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a leading region for the global offshore wind cable market. Positive economic outlook together with encouraging regulations and reforms of de-carbonization will propel Asia Pacific toward growth during the period of assessment. In addition to that, mitigation of cost through economies of scale with fund allocation from various international funding agencies will boost the offshore wind cable market in the region. A case in point is Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan made announcement to set up offshore wind with 5.5 GW capacity through 2025.

In the global offshore wind cable market, North America is a leading market and is likely to continue with its regional dominance during the appraisal period. The growing about environmental impacts together with the realization that there is abundance of wind energy potential are driving the market in the U.S.

The global offshore wind cable market is segmented as:

Technology

Inter-array 11 kV to 36 kV 37 kV to 66 kV

Export

Conductor Material

Aluminum

Copper

