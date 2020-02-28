Future of Isohexadecane Market Analyzed in a New Study

As per a report Market-research, the Isohexadecane economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Manufacturers engaged in production of isohexadecane have established a strong relationship with channel partners to expand their regional presence and customer base. For instance, Ineos Oligomer, one of the prominent players in the market, distributes its product via channel partners such as Presperse Corporation, now Sumitomo Corporation (Permethyl 101A), NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.LTD. (Permethyl 101 A) and Lanxess Distribution GmbH (Purolon IHD), amongst others. Similarly, SEPPIC, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and UPI Chem are some of the suppliers that distribute isohexadecane manufactured from Ineos Oligomer or Croda to end-users with unique trade name. These collaborations aid isohexadecane manufacturers to expand their product reach globally.

North America and Europe Race Ahead, Asia Pacific Closing In

North America and Europe are the prominent markets capturing more than half of the isohexadecane market with presence of global personal care and cosmetics formulators in the region. Likewise, Japan and South Korea are matured personal care and cosmetics markets with less room for new entrants. China, on other hand, has witnessed growth of higher than average, where consumers are shifting towards high premium personal care products driving the use of isohexadecane. The ASEAN and South Asian countries will witness a high pace growth compared to other countries, especially in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This is mainly due to the growing per capita personal care spending, disposable income, and shifting consumer preference towards self-care and premium products. Latin America is a developing market with potential market expansion in the region where Brazil is the prominent country, with huge potential for market growth.

