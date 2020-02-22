Future Of Global Bike And Scooter Rental Market – A Comprehensive Study By Key Players

Global Bike And Scooter Rental Market research report delivers the systematic and comprehensive market research study, along with the facts and figures associated with any subject in the field of marketing. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. Furthermore, this report offers better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market report is the outcome of incessant efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers.

Global bike and scooter rental market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7.06 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demands for environment friendly and emission-free modes of transportation.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bike and scooter rental market are CITYSCOOT; Lime; JUMP by Uber; Bird Rides, Inc.; ofo Inc.; COUP Mobility GmbH; nextbike GmbH; Lyft, Inc.; MOTOCRUIZER TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT.LTD.; Mobike; Spin; eCooltra; Bolt Bikes; Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd; Mobycy; Vogo rentals; YUGO Urban Mobility SL; VOI Technology AB; emmy-sharing; Spinlister among others.

Conducts Overall Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market By Operational Model (Dockless, Station-Based), Propulsion (Gasoline, Electric, Pedal), Service (Pay as You Go, Subscription-Based), Vehicle Type (Bike, Scooter, Others), Application (Short Trip, Long-Distance, Long-Distance Travel), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market

Bike and scooter rental is a modern vehicle hiring service involving availing micro-modes of mobility such as bikes, scooters, cycle and others on rent for a particular time period or distance. Users can identify the docks closest to them where they can rent out the vehicles and select the dock closest to their destination and submit their vehicles at that particular location. The service providers of this service are providing their services over mobile apps as well enhancing the ease for consumers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing preferences of micro-mobility services as a mode of transportation due to their cost-effectiveness will drive this market growth

Focus on development and availability of sustainable modes of transportation is having a positive impact on the growth of this market

Various marketing campaigns and promotional offers provided by various market players of this services is enhancing the rate of adoption; this factor will also boost the growth of the market

Focus of authorities on reduction of traffic congestion resulting in various promotions and benefitting programs for the adoption of this service will propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of infrastructure availability required for the successful operations of this service; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Higher expenditure incurred on marketing and promotions of these services in comparison to the revenues generated by the major market players is reducing the sustainability of smaller players; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Bird Rides, Inc. announced the launch of “Bird Cruiser”, the newest addition to their electric vehicles fleet available for consumers to rent out. The vehicle is a two-seater hybrid between bicycle and moped. Depending on the market region, the vehicle will either be pedal-assist or peg. This will enhance the adoption rate from consumers utilizing the shared mobility services

In February 2018, CITYSCOOT announced that they had raised USD 50 million in a funding round with leading investments done by RATP Capital Innovation and Inventure Partners. This investment will enable the company to expand the fleet of vehicles that it has enhancing the volume of services they can provide to consumers as they are looking towards expansion of their presence in different cities throughout Europe

Table Of Contents: Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key questions answered in the report:-

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market opportunity? How Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

