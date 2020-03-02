Future of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Analyzed in a New Study

This report presents the worldwide Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization Reservoir Imaging Reservoir Monitoring Subsurface Evaluation Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement

Reservoir Simulation Black Oil Simulator Compositional Simulator Thermal Compositional Simulator

Drilling Well Planning Trajectory Design Survey Database Drilling Engineering Casing Design Cement Design Hydraulics Mud Design BHA Design & Analysis Well Barrier AFE Drilling Operations Drilling Optimization Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring Wellsite Reporting Data Aggregation Drilling Automation Drilling Data Management Well Control Production Production Engineering Flow Assurance Engineering Production Analytics Production Operations Production Data Management Systems (PDMS) Digital Oilfield



The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market. It provides the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Exploration & Production (E&P) Software study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Influence of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market.

– Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size

2.1.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Production 2014-2025

2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market

2.4 Key Trends for Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….