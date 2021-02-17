Future of Confectionery Packaging Market : Study

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Confectionery Packaging Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Confectionery Packaging market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Confectionery Packaging market.

manufacturers and multinational players of APEJ and MEA regions are on the other hand targeting cash strapped consumers in such regions as a part of their strategy who seek value added products. This is due to the fact that untapped market segments in the emerging economies represent a huge target market opportunity for chocolate, sugar and gum confectionery products.

Further, the APEJ and MEA regions have a huge young population with the average age below 20 years. Young median age and a growing middle class in such regions are expected to fuel the demand for end use products that are packed in stickpacks and boxes.

E-commerce is likely to boost the global confectionery packaging market

As the internet continues on its trajectory of dominating the lives of the consumers, the growth of e-commerce is reaching new heights. Chocolate is the most preferred confectionery product in online sales. A growing consumer preference for dark chocolates is surging the demand for e-commerce confectionery packaging market. Hence, many chocolate manufacturers are opting for various initiatives to launch new products and flavours. For instance, Mondelez has teamed up with Amazon to create a virtual chocolate and sweets store on Amazon’s online marketplace.

The shipping logistics market is growing consequently on the backdrop of a tremendous growth in the e-commerce industry, wherein consumers are ensured the delivery of the products in prime condition. Increasing penetration of modern trade and e-commerce has resulted in more number of consumers availing online retail services. This is attributed to the convenience associated with monetary transactions, product shipment and delivery. These factors, in turn, are expected to boost the growth of the global confectionery packaging market.

Global Confectionery Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

As per the data given by Future Market Insights, the plastic segment in the material type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,200 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 7,050 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the assessment period 2017-2027. The paper and paperboard segment in the material type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,150 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 3,500 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 5.1% during the period of assessment.

Confectionery Packaging Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Confectionery Packaging Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Confectionery Packaging Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

