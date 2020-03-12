Future Growth of Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market 2026: Focus on Application- Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Industrial| Global Analysis by Key Players-Aggreko, HSS, Power Electrics, Generator Power, Speedy Hire, A-plant, Energyst

Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Research Report 2020 studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. This report on the global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Increasing power consumption for industrial and commercial applications has built up a demand-supply gap in the power market. This gap is even more evident during the peak hours for electricity consumption. This has led to the development of power rental systems which are capable of providing temporary power during phases of the low power supply.

The Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Increasing power demand, lack of grid stability & support and low electrification rates are the major driving factors of the power rental market in the utilities segment. Lacking of electricity access, aging T&D infrastructure are driving the UK market for power rental solutions. The rise in UK construction and infrastructural activities are driving the UK market for power rental solutions. Increasingly frequent business activities are also a stimulating factor.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Major Players in Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market are:

• Aggreko

• HSS

• Power Electrics

• Generator Power

• Speedy Hire

• A-plant

• Energyst

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental for these regions, from 2015 to 2026 (forecast)

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Diesel

• Gas & HFO & Petrol

Market segment by Application, split into

• Government & Utilities

• Oil & Gas

• Events

• Construction

• Industrial

• Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Diesel

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size

2.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size by Regions (2015-2026)

2.2.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

5 United States

5.1 United States Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size (2015-2020)

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size (2015-2020)

7 China

7.1 China Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size (2015-2020)

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size (2015-2020)

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size (2015-2020)

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Aggreko

12.1.1 Aggreko Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Introduction

12.1.4 Aggreko Revenue in Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Business (2015-2020)

12.1.5 Aggreko Recent Development

12.2 HSS

12.2.1 HSS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Introduction

12.2.4 HSS Revenue in Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Business (2015-2020)

12.2.5 HSS Recent Development

12.3 Power Electrics

12.3.1 Power Electrics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Introduction

12.3.4 Power Electrics Revenue in Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Business (2015-2020)

12.3.5 Power Electrics Recent Development

12.4 Generator Power

12.4.1 Generator Power Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Introduction

12.4.4 Generator Power Revenue in Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Business (2015-2020)

12.4.5 Generator Power Recent Development

12.5 Speedy Hire

12.5.1 Speedy Hire Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Introduction

12.5.4 Speedy Hire Revenue in Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Business (2015-2020)

12.5.5 Speedy Hire Recent Development

12.6 A-plant

Continue..

