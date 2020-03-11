Future Growth of Molecular Diagnostics Market by 2027 | Top Key Players: Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN

The Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Survey represents a comprehensive insights and shed lights on future forecasts, industry facts & figures. The market is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of various chronic illnesses and the growth in awareness regarding fitness. In addition, rising concerns regarding home healthcare is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the Molecular Diagnostics market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for regulatory paperwork in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the molecular diagnostics market in the forecast period, due to growing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancers, presence of large number of well-established market players in the U.S., sophisticated healthcare structure and growing aging population are likely to influence the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing focus on development of better diagnostic procedures.

Some of the key players operating in the molecular diagnostics market include, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, BD, Illumina, Inc., and Danaher among others.

The “Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and different types of cancers, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, growth in the biomarker identification market and advancements in molecular techniques.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in Molecular Diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Molecular Diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented as reagents & kits, instruments, software and services. Based on technology, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization, DNA microarray, other technologies. On the basis of application the molecular diagnostics market is segmented as infectious diseases, oncology, genetic tests, other. The end user segment consists of hospital & academic laboratories reference laboratories and other.

The report analyzes factors affecting molecular diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the molecular diagnostics market in these regions.

