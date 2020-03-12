Future Growth of Location As A Service Market by Focusing on Players as Cisco Systems, Google, Ericsson, IBM Corp., Qualcomm, Location Labs, LocationSmart, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Esri, Accelerite

The Location As A Service market is projected to grow by 2027, at a CAGR of +32% during the forecast period.

Location as a Service (LaaS) is a data delivery model that brings privacy protected physical location data to enterprise customers. Data that is collected via carriers, Wi-Fi, landlines and even IP addresses are made available through APIs to clients.

Cloud data delivery models have introduced several new terms in enterprise IT jargon. Some of these include the ever omnipresent Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). These delivery models have helped cloud vendors to bring the most advanced IT services to clients over the cloud. As people have begun to use mobile devices as their primary computing devices, the data that is generated and stored with respect to location is growing very rapidly.

Companies Profiled in this report includes;

Cisco Systems

Google Inc.

Ericsson

IBM Corp.

Qualcomm

Location Labs

LocationSmart

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Esri

Accelerite

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global Location As A Service market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GPS

GPRS

RFID

GIS

Others

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the Location As A Service market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

Reason to Buy

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

