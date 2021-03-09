Functional Safety Devices Market Witness to Future Growth, Trends, World Industry Shares of 2020-2025 and Top Players: General Electric, Schneider Electric, TE Connectivity, Emerson Electric

Functional safety device is part of the overall safety of a system or piece of equipment and generally focuses on electronics and related software. Mandatory functional safety standards and government policies, rising emphasis on proactive functional safety systems, and increasing demand for safety instrumented systems in the chemical and oil & gas industries, owing to the rising incidents of accidents in these industries, are driving the growth of the market.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Functional Safety Devices Market are

• Siemens

• ABB Group

• Honeywell International

• General Electric

• Schneider Electric

• TE Connectivity

• Emerson Electric

• Yokogawa Electric

• …

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Market Segment By Type –

• Safety Sensors

• Safety PLCs

• Safety Relays

• Valves

Market Segment By Application –

• Automotive

• Transportation

• Medical

• Manufacturing

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Others

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Functional Safety Devices.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

