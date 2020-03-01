Functional Lipids Market by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region, 2019-2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Functional Lipids market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market Segmentation

Global functional lipids market is segmented on the basis of products type, source, application and region. On the basis of area of product type the global functional lipids market is segmented into, omega-3 fatty acids (alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)), omega-6 fatty acids (gamma linoleic acid (GLA), and linoleic acid (LA)), conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), medium chain triglyceride oils, and phytosterols. On the basis of source, the global functional lipids market is segmented into plant and animal source. By application the global functional Lipids market can be segmented into, food and beverages industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry. The food and beverages segment is further sub-segmented into bakery and confectionary, beverages drinks, dairy industry, desserts and ice cream, meat products, convenience foods and others. Recent past years have experienced a significant improvements in the development of beverage products containing healthier oils and nutritionally active lipid ingredients contributing towards the overall beverages segment of the global market.

On the basis of region the global functional lipids market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to account for the maximum revenue share in the functional lipids market attributed to increasing consumers demand for healthier food products.

Functional Lipids Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Due to rising cost of health care related products and expanding health benefits of functional lipids the food industry is keen to incorporate these functional lipids into various food products thus reducing cost and enhancing the product quality. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle related diseases, such as obesity, hyperlipidemia, atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes and hypertension, in industrialized countries is contributing towards growth of nutraceutical market. More and more consumers are demanding for health supplements containing healthy lipids and oils which is pushing the market revenues for food products such as fish oils and omega oils thus helping the functional lipids market to grow at a rapid pace. Furtherer more demand for functional lipids is also booming in cosmetic industry where functional lipids are widely explored in the area of skin care products, lip care products, hair care products and others.

Some of factors contributing towards hampering the market growth is found in beverages industry wherein the most common obstacle for the development of beverages containing healthier oils is achieving oxidation stability, particularly food products with extended shelf life at ambient conditions.

Functional Lipids Market Key Players:

Variety of functional Lipids have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing functional lipids market include; Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Royal DSM ABF Ingredients, Stepan Company, Bioiberica S.A, Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Enzymotec, Nucorp Technologies and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

