Functional Carbohydrates Market: Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Functional Carbohydrates Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global functional carbohydrates market size was valued at $3,513.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $5,314.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Functional carbohydrates are non-cariogenic and prolong digestion owing to their slow break down. Thus, these have a low glycemic index that tends to increase the blood sugar level at a lower rate. Depending on application, the key application areas include food & beverages ,cosmetics & personal care products , pharmaceutical/nutraceutical products and others that include animal feed, paints, and construction materials.

The food & beverages segment in the functional carbohydrates market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The rise in health issues has boosted the demand for the functional carbohydrates in various countries across the globe.

The functional carbohydrates market is driven by rise in health concern and adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the consumers. In addition, increase in the health issues globally has also driven the growth of market. Moreover, rise in consumer demand for cosmetics that are free from any toxic materials and increase in concern regarding appearance among consumers also fuel the growth of the functional carbohydrates market.

In addition, increase in meat and dairy consumption leads to the rise in the animal feed industry. This has increases the demand for special ingredients such as functional carbohydrates to use in animal feed which helps in improving feed efficiency. This factor has also bolster the growth of functional carbohydrates market. However, high prices of functional foods & beverages and availability of substitutes for functional carbohydrates these factors will hamper the market growth during functional carbohydrates analysis period.

The global functional carbohydrates market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is classified as isomalt, palatinose, cyclodextrin, curdlan and others. By application, it comprises food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of The Functional Carbohydrates Market:

Based on type, the Isomalt and Palatinose segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% and 4.9% respectively from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment accounted for about 46% of the functional carbohydrates market share in 2018 and is expected to experience growth at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Based on region, Europe accounted for about 37% of the market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The key players operating in the functional carbohydrates industry are Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Frères, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co., Ltd., and Foodchem International Corporation.