Functional Beverages Market | Key players operating in the market include PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co

The Functional Beverages Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Functional Beverages Market, By Type (Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Herbal and Fruit Teas, Fortified Water, and Others), by Packaging (Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can, and Others), by Functions (Hydration, Energy & Rejuvenation, and Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Functional Beverages Market

Functional beverages can be termed as non-alcoholic drink. These drinks keep the body hydrated and provide overall nutritional balance. These are fortified drinks which prevent health issues across different age groups. Functional drinks offer definite health related benefits such as immune system strengthening, improved mental energy, cholesterol management, improved bone health, improved heart health, and other benefit associated with vision and eye-health which makes beverages the first choice for grab-and-go foods among consumers. According to an article published by Statista the sales of functional beverages in the U.S. region grew with 14.05%. According to an article published by Bionap in the year 2017 the market value of functional beverages market was USD 105.5 billion. The major players in the functional beverages are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the functional beverages market. Many of the top firms have long been involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets. In the year 2017, Super Nova Petroleum Corp. has signed an intent dated letter with Koios LLC, and the company proposes to purchase all the issued and outstanding securities from the owners of Koios LLC. Koios in an emerging functional beverage company whose products are currently available in over 2,000 retail locations across the U.S.

Top Key Players:

PepsiCo, Inc.,

Nestlé,

Kraft Foods,

General Mills,

Campbell Soup Co.,

Monster Beverage Corporation,

The Coca-Cola Company

Red Bull GmbH,

Archer Daniels Midland Co.,

DuPont Nutrition & Health,

LycoRed Ltd.,

Fortitech, Inc.,

BASF and Nutratech, Inc.,

Maxinutrition,

Glanbia,

Clif Bar & Company,

Universal Nutrition,

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.,

Groupe Danone,

Tata Tea,

GSK,

RushNet,

Jivita LLC,

Old Orchard Brands,

Cadbury Schweppes,

Taut,

Energy69

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing health awareness among consumers

Rise in demand for fortified beverage product

Innovation and development by the key players

Food safety concerns & regulations

Regulatory framework

Market Segmentations:

Global Functional Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Packaging

Functions

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

The global functional beverages market is segmented based on, type, packaging, functions and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global functional beverages market is segmented into probiotic drinks, energy drinks, fruit & vegetable juices, herbal and fruit teas, fortified water, rehydration solutions, dairy beverages, non-dairy beverages and others.

On the basis of packaging, the global functional beverages market is classified into bottle, tetra pack, sachet, tin can, and others.

On the basis of functions, the global functional beverages market is classified into hydration, energy & rejuvenation, health & wellness, weight management, and others.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Functional Beverages Market

The global functional beverages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global functional beverages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

