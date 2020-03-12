FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES MARKET GLOBAL DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, TRENDS : LYCORED LTD., FORTITECH, BASF AND NUTRATECH, MAXINUTRITION, GLANBIA

The Functional Beverages Market report helps in building up and advancing each phase in the lifecycle of a modern procedure that incorporates commitment, securing maintenance, and adaptation. In this Functional Beverages Market report, a careful venture examination is given which figures fast approaching chances to the Functional Beverages Market players of the industry. This Functional Beverages Market report provides a review of the market that covers different parts of the market examination, product definition, market division, key improvements, and the existing vendor.

Some of the major players operating in the global functional beverages market are – PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Red Bull GmbH,Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF and Nutratech, Inc., Maxinutrition, Glanbia, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Groupe Danone, Tata Tea, GSK, RushNet, Jivita LLC, Old Orchard Brands, Cadbury Schweppes, Taut, Energy69 among others.

The Global Functional Beverages Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Functional beverages can be termed as non-alcoholic drink. These drinks keep the body hydrated and provide overall nutritional balance. These are fortified drinks which prevent health issues across different age groups. Functional drinks offer definite health related benefits such as immune system strengthening, improved mental energy, cholesterol management, improved bone health, improved heart health, and other benefit associated with vision and eye-health which makes beverages the first choice for grab-and-go foods among consumers. According to an article published by Statista the sales of functional beverages in the U.S. region grew with 14.05%. According to an article published by Bionap in the year 2017 the market value of functional beverages market was USD 105.5 billion.

The major players in the functional beverages are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the functional beverages market. Many of the top firms have long been involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets. In the year 2017, Super Nova Petroleum Corp. has signed an intent dated letter with Koios LLC, and the company proposes to purchase all the issued and outstanding securities from the owners of Koios LLC. Koios in an emerging functional beverage company whose products are currently available in over 2,000 retail locations across the U.S.

The global functional beverages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global functional beverages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

This Report Offering:

– What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

– What are the key factors driving the global Functional Beverages market?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Functional Beverages market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– Who are the key vendors in the global Functional Beverages market?

– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Functional Beverages market?

– Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

– What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Functional Beverages market?

