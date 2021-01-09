Functional Beverages Market Big Growth in 2020 | PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, Groupe Danone, Tata Tea, GSK, RushNet, others

Functional Beverages Market: Inclusive Insight

The Functional Beverages Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Functional Beverages market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. The Functional Beverages Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The well-established Key players in the market are: PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Red Bull GmbH,Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF and Nutratech, Inc., Maxinutrition, Glanbia, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Groupe Danone, Tata Tea, GSK, RushNet, Jivita LLC, Old Orchard Brands, Cadbury Schweppes, Taut, Energy69 among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Functional Beverages Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Functional Beverages Industry market:

– The Functional Beverages Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Functional Beverages Market, By Type (Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Herbal and Fruit Teas, Fortified Water, and Others), by Packaging (Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can, and Others), by Functions (Hydration, Energy & Rejuvenation, and Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Functional beverages can be termed as non-alcoholic drink. These drinks keep the body hydrated and provide overall nutritional balance. These are fortified drinks which prevent health issues across different age groups. Functional drinks offer definite health related benefits such as immune system strengthening, improved mental energy, cholesterol management, improved bone health, improved heart health, and other benefit associated with vision and eye-health which makes beverages the first choice for grab-and-go foods among consumers.

According to an article published by Statista the sales of functional beverages in the U.S. region grew with 14.05%. According to an article published by Bionap in the year 2017 the market value of functional beverages market was USD 105.5 billion. The major players in the functional beverages are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the functional beverages market.

Many of the top firms have long been involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets. In the year 2017, Super Nova Petroleum Corp. has signed an intent dated letter with Koios LLC, and the company proposes to purchase all the issued and outstanding securities from the owners of Koios LLC. Koios in an emerging functional beverage company whose products are currently available in over 2,000 retail locations across the U.S.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing health awareness among consumers

Rise in demand for fortified beverage product

Innovation and development by the key players

Food safety concerns & regulations

Regulatory framework

At the Last, Functional Beverages industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

