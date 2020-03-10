Functional Beverages Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Size, Trends, and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2026|: PepsiCo, Nestl�, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage, The Coca-Cola Company

Functional Beverages Market report puts light on the best market opportunities and efficient information with which business can attain great success. To represent statistical and numerical data, various graphs and tables have been employed in the report which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. Deliberately analyzed facts and figures of the Functional Beverages industry and powerful business insights mentioned in this business research report are the key aspects to achieve a long-term business growth. Furthermore, the Functional Beverages Market analysis report deeply analyses the potential of the market with respect to current state of affairs and the future prospects by considering all aspects of Functional Beverages Market industry.

The Global Functional Beverages Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

According to an article published by Statista the sales of functional beverages in the U.S. region grew with 14.05%.

According to an article published by Bionap in the year 2017 the market value of functional beverages market was USD 105.5 billion. The major players in the functional beverages are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the functional beverages market. Many of the top firms have long been involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets. In the year 2017, Super Nova Petroleum Corp. has signed an intent dated letter with Koios LLC, and the company proposes to purchase all the issued and outstanding securities from the owners of Koios LLC. Koios in an emerging functional beverage company whose products are currently available in over 2,000 retail locations across the U.S.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

o Growing health awareness among consumers

o Rise in demand for fortified beverage product

o Innovation and development by the key players

o Food safety concerns & regulations

o Regulatory framework

Competitive Analysis:

Functional Beverages Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Type (Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Herbal and Fruit Teas, Fortified Water, and Others)

By Packaging (Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can, and Others)

By Functions (Hydration, Energy & Rejuvenation, and Others)

The Major Players Covered In The Functional Beverages Market Report are PepsiCo, Inc., Nestl, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Red Bull GmbH,Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF and Nutratech, Inc., Maxinutrition, Glanbia, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Groupe Danone, Tata Tea, GSK, RushNet, Jivita LLC, Old Orchard Brands, Cadbury Schweppes, Taut, Energy69 among others.

The Functional Beverages Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Global Functional Beverages Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization.

Market Segmentation: Global Functional Beverages Market

The global functional beverages market is segmented based on, type, packaging, functions and geographical segments.

o Based on type, the global functional beverages market is segmented into probiotic drinks, energy drinks, fruit & vegetable juices, herbal and fruit teas, fortified water, rehydration solutions, dairy beverages, non-dairy beverages and others.

o On the basis of packaging, the global functional beverages market is classified into bottle, tetra pack, sachet, tin can, and others.

o On the basis of functions, the global functional beverages market is classified into hydration, energy & rejuvenation, health & wellness, weight management, and others.

o Based on geography, the global functional beverages market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

