Functional Beverage Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Red Bull

A functional beverage is a drink typically intended to convey a health benefit. Some include ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, nootropics, amino acids, or additional raw fruit or vegetables. The functional beverage market includes energy drinks, fortified juice, sports drinks, dairy and dairy alternative drinks, and others, which include enhanced water, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, and coffee. By the sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, health stores, convenience stores, internet retailing, and others.

According to the report, the report predicts the global functional beverage market to grow with a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Red Bull GmbH among others. A few major ingredient suppliers are Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF and Nutratech, Inc.

The energy drink market has grown phenomenally in recent years. These drinks are believed to enhance energy levels, physical alertness, and performance. Energy drinks outperformed the growth of conventional carbonated beverages a long time ago, as they are considered healthy substitutes to sugary carbonated drinks. Energy drinks originated in Japan in the 1960s, to help the working class work for long hours. The drinks then made their way to America in 1997 and are presently gaining traction in developing countries, like India and Brazil. The main constituents of energy drinks are vitamins, minerals, natural ingredients (caffeine, guarana, and ginseng), amino acids, and antioxidants. About 31% of the 12-17 year-olds and 34% of the 18-24 year-olds are reported to consume energy drinks regularly. Popular energy drinks include Monster Energy, Red Bull, and Rockstar.

This report segments the global Functional Beverage Market on the basis of Types are :

Energy beverages

Functional fruit and vegetable juices

Sports beverages

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks

Functional RTD teas

Dairy alternative beverages

Functional water

The basis Of application, the Global Functional Beverage Market is Segmented into :

Convenience Stores

Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

Supermarket

Online Retail

Others

Regions covered By Functional Beverage Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Functional Beverage Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Functional Beverage industry.

