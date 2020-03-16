Functional Apparel Market Applications Analysis 2019-2027

Functional Apparel Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Functional Apparel market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Functional Apparel is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Functional Apparel market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Functional Apparel market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Functional Apparel market' that includes numerous regions.

Functional Apparel Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Functional Apparel market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Functional Apparel Market:

companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.

The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Footwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Socks Athletic Non-Athletic

Swimwear Athletic Non-Athletic



Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric

Conventional Fabric Polypropylene Cotton Bamboo Wool Polyester

Specialty Fabric Neoprene Spandex

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Water Resistant

Anti-microbial

Wicking

Stain Resistant

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography

North America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

China Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

India Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Japan Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Australia Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Middle East & Africa Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Brazil Peru Rest of South America



