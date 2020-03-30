Function as a Service Market Development Strategy Analysis 2019-2027

Function as a Service Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Function as a Service is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Function as a Service in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Some of the key players operating in the function as a service market include Google Inc. (California, U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, U.S), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, Karnataka,India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (Colorado, U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.) and Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.).

Function as a Service Market, by Type

Developer centric FaaS

Operator centric FaaS

Function as a Service Market, by Service

Service Monitoring and management

Automation integration services

Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Others

Function as a Service Market, by End Use Industry

Defense and Surveillance

Telecommunication

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Hi tech Industry

Manufacturing

Others

Function as a Service Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China(Including Taiwan) India Japan Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Others

Latin America Brazil Argentina Others



