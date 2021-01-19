Fuel Card Market to Reach US$ 10.39 Bn at a CAGR of 5.8% in 2027

“The global fuel card market is estimated to account US$ 6.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.39 Bn by 2027.”

The North America region commands a significant market share in terms of revenue generated for fuel card and it is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share through-out the forecast period. Universal cards are the most convenient fuel card type, the providers of these cards usually partner with several fuel companies and offer great flexibility. Certain fuel card companies merely operate in some countries or regions while others may only be accepted at particular fuel stations. Users with less options in their region may need to be cautious regarding limiting them to just a few fuel stations.

Global Fuel Card Market – Company Profiles

BP P.L.C.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

U.S. Bank

Wex Inc.

DKV

World Fuel Services

Edenerd

Radius Payment Solutions.

Efficient fleet administration with the help of enhanced data capture

Fuel cards enable enhanced tracking of fleet expenses and efficiency of the fleet by tracking real-time mileage and fuel usage by vehicles in a fleet. Fleet operators use fuel cards for costs such as truck maintenance, truck repairs, fuel, truck cleaning, and replacement vehicle rental, among others. Data captured by a fuel card include odometer reading, fuel grades, fuel product, and quantity of fuel, vehicle ID, driver ID and tax information along with transaction details such as time, location, spend amount and date support rich repowering for fleet managers. This factor would be propelling the demand of fuel card market in the forecast period.

Less Fraudulent risk associated with the usage of fuel card

Fuel card usage offers benefits in terms of functionality and security when compared to alternative methods of payment for fuel such as petty cash. Cards can be imprinted with the vehicle registration number or driver’s name and the company name providing further protection against fraudulent usage or cards for refueling. Comprehensive information on all fuel dealings reduces the prospective for employee misuse and offers superior control over authentic vehicle usage. Therefore, the fuel card market across the globe is anticipated to grow.

Type Segment Insights

The fuel card market by component is segmented into branded fuel cards, merchant fuel cards, and universal fuel cards. Fuel cards are usually used by SMEs and large business to track their fuel consumption and make convenient make cashless payment. Such cards are most common for the business or organizations which deals into transportation and fleet management. Different companies operating in the space offer different card type. These cards apart from refilling fuels are used for several other purpose. Fuel card by issuer can be broadly categories independent or branded.

