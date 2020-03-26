Fuel Card Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – BP P.L.C, Comdata, ENGEN PETROLEUM, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES

A fuel card, also known as the fleet card is utilized for the payment of fuel at gas stations. These cards are also used for the payment of vehicle maintenance and other expenses. The features of fuel card include convenient and comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates, providing real-time updates to fleet managers or owners and enabling them to track all the business related expenses of their fleet. These cards eliminate the manual task of submission of receipts, auditing, and the issuance of checks. The increasing cashless transactions, cost saving from discounts and offers, availability of value-added services, rising fuel theft, technological shifts, and changing customer behavior/preference are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the fuel card market. Moreover, a profound shift to payments digitization and the influence of IoT are expected to provide significant opportunities to fuel card market to grow in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the fuel card market are BP P.L.C., Comdata, ENGEN PETROLEUM LTD., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Libya Oil Holding Ltd, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and Wex Inc. among others.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Fuel Card Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Fuel Card Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Fuel Card Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Fuel Card Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The “Global Fuel Card Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fuel card market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global fuel card market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global fuel card market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the fuel card market.

Creating an effective position strategy

Expert opinions on your evaluation

Know possible barriers to entry

Informed and strategic decision making

Understand how first movers work

Plan to action on future opportunities

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Fuel Card Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Fuel Card Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Fuel Card Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Fuel Card Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Fuel Card Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

