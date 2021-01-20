FRP Grating Market Size Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The exclusive report on the FRP Grating Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives in-detailed information across the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the FRP Grating Market size and forecasts till 2027.

Leading FRP Grating Market Players:

– AGC Matex Co. Ltd

– Bedford Reinforced Plastics

– Delta Composites LLC

– Liberty Pultrusions

– Lionweld Kennedy

– Mcnichols Co.

– Meiser GmbH

– National Grating

– Strongwell Corporation

– Techno Composites Domine GmbH

The fiberglass reinforced plastic grating is defined as the grating structure which comprises of a matrix of resin and fiberglass. FRP is considered to be a green, sustainable, and energy-efficient material. Unlike steel grating, these gratings are a composite material which does not corrode and is therefore applicable in corrosive environments so to minimize maintenance costs. These FRP ratings finds appliucation across several end use industries such as water management, cooling towers, marine and several others

The FRP Grating Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM).

The FRP Grating Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

FRP Grating Market Key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The global FRP Gratings market is segmented on the basis of process, resin type, application and end use industry. On the basis of process, the FRP gratings market is segmented into molded FRP grating and pultruded FRP grating. On the basis of resin type, the FRP gratings market is segmented into polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, phenolic resin and other resins. On the basis of application, the FRP gratings market is segmented into stair treads, walkways, platforms and other applications.

